Coty (COTY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Coty (NYSE: COTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Coty is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Coty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Coty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00.

1/26/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

1/3/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 1,194,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,475,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 440,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,173 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

