Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,672.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 195,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,193 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 258,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 534,593 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,875,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,360,000 after buying an additional 327,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 2,316,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,915. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

