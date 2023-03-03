Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.70

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.70 and traded as low as $24.66. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Corning Natural Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.