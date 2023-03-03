Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Lloyd Park LLC

Lloyd Park LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 2.4 %

Corning stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,357. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

