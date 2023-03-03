CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 210.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on CorMedix from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 329,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

