Cormark Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.64.

LB stock opened at C$34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$44.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.64.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

