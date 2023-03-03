Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 2.4%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 265,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 164,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped coverage on shares of Cora Gold in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.22 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.37. The firm has a market cap of £11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 341 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

