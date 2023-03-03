Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.60-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.496-3.553 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.60.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $327.86 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.63.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

