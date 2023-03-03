ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.67% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNOB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 24,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.16. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

