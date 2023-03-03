Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Down 1.6%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 34,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 50,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Connect Biopharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Connect Biopharma Stock Down 7.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.
Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Featured Articles
