Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Down 1.6%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 34,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 50,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Connect Biopharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Connect Biopharma Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

