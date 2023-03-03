Conflux Trading Down 30.3% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Conflux has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $504.50 million and $232.49 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,351.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00398066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00087565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00649179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00555338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00168997 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,547,416 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,530,343,752.097104 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22420383 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $366,327,815.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

