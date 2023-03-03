CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
CompX International has raised its dividend by an average of 52.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
CompX International Stock Performance
CIX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. 3,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135. CompX International has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International
CompX International Company Profile
CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompX International (CIX)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.