CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

CompX International has raised its dividend by an average of 52.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

CompX International Stock Performance

CIX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. 3,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135. CompX International has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International

CompX International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CompX International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

