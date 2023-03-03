CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Up to $6.43

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.65. CompoSecure shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 142,819 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
CompoSecure Trading Up 4.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $513.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
