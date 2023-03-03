Comparing Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) & Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Air France-KLM 2.52% -10.32% 1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Spirit Airlines and Air France-KLM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Air France-KLM 3 5 6 0 2.21

Air France-KLM has a consensus price target of $1.98, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Air France-KLM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air France-KLM is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Air France-KLM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.39 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.52 Air France-KLM $27.81 billion 0.04 $767.15 million $0.21 8.93

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air France-KLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats Spirit Airlines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other. The Network segment comprises of passenger network and cargo services. The Maintenance segment provides maintenance services to other airlines and customers worldwide. The Transavia segment involves in the low cost activities realized by Transavia. The Other segment provides services by the group and not covered by the four segments mentioned. The company was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

