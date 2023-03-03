Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.06

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.064 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.00.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
