Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) Insider Tor McCaul Buys 370,560 Shares

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI – Get Rating) insider Tor McCaul purchased 370,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,025.60 ($33,801.08).

Tor McCaul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Tor McCaul 750,000 shares of Comet Ridge stock.

On Friday, December 23rd, Tor McCaul 1,320,000 shares of Comet Ridge stock.

Comet Ridge Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Comet Ridge Company Profile

Comet Ridge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Australia. The company's flagship asset includes Mahalo gas project covering an area of 989 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin, Queensland. It holds 100% interests in the ATP 743, ATP 744, and ATP 1015 projects located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and Mahalo North, Mahalo East, and Mahalo Far East projects located in the Southern Bowen Basin, Queensland.

