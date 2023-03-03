Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.