Coin98 Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $54.21 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.88 or 0.01306111 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00013139 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00033266 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.01673465 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

