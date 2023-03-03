CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Insider Christopher Arthur Gurry Sells 5,629 Shares

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) insider Christopher Arthur Gurry sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($6.82), for a total value of £31,803.85 ($38,378.00).

CML Microsystems Price Performance

Shares of CML stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 565 ($6.82). The company had a trading volume of 9,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 510.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.24. The company has a market capitalization of £89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,089.29 and a beta of 0.92. CML Microsystems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 332.25 ($4.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 596 ($7.19).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

Recommended Stories

