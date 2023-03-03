CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CleanSpark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.59. 1,874,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,807. The company has a market cap of $202.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLSK. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

