Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

