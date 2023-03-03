Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.44.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 133,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $137.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

