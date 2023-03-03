Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Citizens Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Citizens Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

CZFS opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens Financial Services stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) by 1,723.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Services worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiary First Citizens National Bank, provides community banking services. It offers personal banking, estate planning and administration, investment management, and retirement rollover. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

