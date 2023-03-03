Citigroup Raises Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $14.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.55.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 10.2 %

HIMS opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.04.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,625 shares of company stock valued at $629,157 in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.