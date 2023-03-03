Citigroup Lowers Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shimano Trading Up 0.1 %

Shimano stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. Shimano has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Get Shimano alerts:

About Shimano

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.