Citigroup Lowers Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shimano Trading Up 0.1 %
Shimano stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. Shimano has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.
About Shimano
