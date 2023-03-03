CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIR. Citigroup raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
CIRCOR International Stock Performance
Shares of CIR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 3,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.