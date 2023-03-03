CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIR. Citigroup raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CIR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 3,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in CIRCOR International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after buying an additional 275,749 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

