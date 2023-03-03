CIBC Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$46.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLX. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$47.00.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$36.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$33.96 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

