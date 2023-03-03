Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $286.00 at Susquehanna

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $283.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $246.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

