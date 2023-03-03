Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 492.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,824 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

