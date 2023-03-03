Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT opened at $37.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 30.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 34.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

