Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $92,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.19. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

