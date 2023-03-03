Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $115.03

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.03 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.24). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 14,546 shares trading hands.

Christie Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Christie Group

In related news, insider Paul Harding sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total value of £99,450 ($120,007.24). 84.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

