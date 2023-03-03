Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Choice Hotels International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 81,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $150.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,879 shares of company stock worth $10,385,028 over the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,494.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.