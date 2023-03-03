Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($3.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company’s revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $192,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $192,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at $462,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,143. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

