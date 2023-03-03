China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.00. 1,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

China Resources Power Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

