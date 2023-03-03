China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,127,300 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the January 31st total of 5,108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SNPMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 80,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,881. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
