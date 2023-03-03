Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

