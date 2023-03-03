Chico’s FAS’s (CHS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

CHS stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.22. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

About Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

