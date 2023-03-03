Chico’s FAS’s (CHS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
CHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Chico’s FAS Stock Performance
CHS stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.22. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
