Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGIFF. Desjardins upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $6.64 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

