Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.34 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $602.83 million, a PE ratio of 246.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,680.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.