Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.11

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.11 and traded as high as C$9.27. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$8.81, with a volume of 841,907 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSH.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.40.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 2,033.33%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

