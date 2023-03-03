Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider Roger Davis Purchases 45,226 Shares

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Rating) insider Roger Davis bought 45,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.98 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$179,954.25 ($121,590.71).

Charter Hall Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49.

Get Charter Hall Retail REIT alerts:

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner and manager of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.