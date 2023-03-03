Chain (XCN) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

Chain (XCN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $201.15 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00425231 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.59 or 0.28742785 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

