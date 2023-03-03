Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Certara had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 311,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,167. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 240.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 244,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 62,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

