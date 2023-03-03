Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Certara had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Certara updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 253,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,879. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 240.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Certara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Certara

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.