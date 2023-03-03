Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Certara updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 155,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after buying an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 244,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Certara by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after buying an additional 62,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

