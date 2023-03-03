Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

CGAU opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

