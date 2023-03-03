Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $120.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $91.07 and last traded at $91.62. 370,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 993,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.41.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $93,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Celsius by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 747,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,731,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $29,224,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.76.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

