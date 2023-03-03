Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.88.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.76. Celsius has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Institutional Trading of Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 585.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.