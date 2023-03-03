Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.58

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
Cellcom Israel Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellcom Israel (CELJF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.