Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.58

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Cellcom Israel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.